A letter to the editor on March 2 took issue with the Daily News’ publication of a political cartoon mocking Trump’s words of praise for Vladimir Putin, saying “It is not uncommon for a media outlet to be slightly biased toward a particular political party.” The cartoon, though, was not about politics. Trump’s long-term, public admiration for Putin, which continues even after the brutal invasion of Ukraine, has nothing to do with him being a Republican. In President Biden’s State of the Union address, Republicans overwhelmingly gave him a standing ovation for his words condemning Putin. On a Sunday news talk show, Senator Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, said about Trump and other Putin acolytes such as Fox News disinformation purveyor Tucker Carlson and demagogue Steve Bannon, “It’s almost treasonous and it just makes me ill to see some of these people do that [praise Putin].”
As Putin’s invasion of Ukraine enters a dark, brutal phase, the great majority of the world, and Americans of both parties, are uniting against the aggressor. The only exceptions, outside of the predictable places such as North Korea and Belarus, are among some extremists in our country who call themselves Republicans, but who have no resemblance whatsoever to the party of Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and Mitt Romney.
As I watch accounts of the suffering in Ukraine, like everyone else, I am infuriated that one man, Vladimir Putin, has the power to harm millions of people, but I am also angry about Trump’s role in the tragedy. He has never said a bad thing about Putin. The single change he requested to the 2016 Republican platform was to remove support for providing defensive weapons to Ukraine. He met with Putin multiple times with no aides in the room, and there is no record of what was said. His first impeachment came about because of his extortion of Ukrainian President Zelensky, demanding dirt on the Bidens in return for releasing military aid that had already been approved by Congress. The aid was finally released due to pressure from both Democrats and Republicans, but the delay was not helpful to Ukraine as Putin became ever more belligerent. Trump is irredeemably corrupt, provided aid and comfort to our enemy for four years, and has Ukrainian blood on his hands.
TED RUSSELL
Byfield
