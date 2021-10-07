To the editor:
When Charlie Tontar announced his candidacy for mayor, I thought, “Seems like the logical choice.” I live in Ward 4, Charlie was my ward councilor before becoming a councilor at large.
He’d been on the City Council for years, his resume looked sensible, he struck me as the safe choice.
I did my homework on both candidates, spoke to friends and neighbors, and thought about what issues mattered most to me — schools, sidewalks, property taxes, parks, affordable housing and others.
What I kept coming back to was Waterfront West. This single parcel of land is critical to all of these issues. It represents an extension of our historic downtown business district, an opportunity for additional housing, and a significant source of tax income to help fund a variety of city needs, including schools and sidewalks.
Or should I say, it could represent these things if we hadn’t ended in a failed negotiation with New England Development and the prospect of a 40B development by Avalon Bay.
Both candidates have made clear that bringing NED back to the negotiating table and a hotel on the waterfront is a priority. Which one of them can deliver?
This was the critical issue for me. The fact of the matter is Charlie’s “experience” includes his participation in an administration that failed to reach agreement with NED on development plans and failed to develop enough affordable housing in Newburyport to insulate us from the threat of Chapter 40B.
So, when I think about which candidate has the better chance of bringing NED back to the table, which candidate can give NED (and Newburyport residents) confidence that this time will be different, I believe it has to be a new face, a new administration and a new process. It has to be Sean Reardon.
People say that nothing much will change over the next four years, maybe Avalon Bay is just a bluff and there isn’t much difference between the candidates anyway. However, if we don’t get it right with Waterfront West, a lot will change.
Picture two apartment buildings on the waterfront, not subject to zoning requirements. No historic character, no height restrictions, no retail space, no hotel, no additional tax revenue.
Think about what that means for the vibrancy of downtown, for property values, for tax income to pay for sidewalks, schools and parks. To be clear, there is no world in which the Waterfront West parcel remains as it is today.
It’s privately owned land that needs to be economically viable for NED as the landowner. So maybe Avalon Bay is a bluff, maybe it isn’t, but that land will be developed one way or another. I’d rather have Sean Reardon call that bluff than the guy who landed us in this mess in the first place.
As Einstein said, insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
The last eight years have not delivered a solution to Waterfront West, to the Brown School or to crumbling streets and sidewalks. I’m trying something different. I’m voting for Sean Reardon.
Stacey Macmillan
Newburyport
