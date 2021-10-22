To the editor:
As I see it, two critical factors differentiate the two candidates in the Amesbury mayoral race.
The first is education and public service experience and the second responsiveness and accessibility to all citizens. I believe both James Kelcourse and Kassandra Gove are good, honest public servants and have much to offer the citizens of Amesbury. But these two critical factors make the best candidate obvious to me.
Kelcourse is an Amesbury High School graduate and holds degrees from Villanova University and the Massachusetts School of Law. An attorney by profession, he currently serves as a state representative, for the past seven years where he has served on many committees. He has served as an Amesbury city councilor and on the Planning Board.
Kassandra Gove is an Amesbury High School graduate and holds degrees from Jacksonville University and the University of South Carolina. She is in her first term as mayor and was executive director of the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce for six years before that.
The second and most critical factor for me is responsiveness and accessibility to all citizens.
Over the past few years, I have contacted James Kelcourse numerous times in regard to two separate matters that were very important to me. Every time I contacted him, I received a response and on one occasion he met with me to listen to my concerns. In all my contacts with Kelcourse, I was left feeling he really cared and wanted to help.
Earlier this year, I contacted Mayor Gove on several occasions about serious concerns I and others had with improper and vindictive actions at the Police Department where I previously served for 26 years, including three years as chief.
A detailed letter signed by myself, another retired chief, and two retired deputy chiefs was sent to Mayor Gove outlining some of our concerns and included a request to meet with her. A meeting would have created an opportunity to mediate the situation and provide an opportunity for us to raise other serious issues that we did not feel comfortable including in the letter.
We never received a response from her. Her lack of responsiveness and accessibility resulted in more actions that could have been avoided. The result is an arbitration hearing which will take place two weeks after the election, which will provide the public an eye-opening view of what has transpired between the mayor’s office and Police Department administration.
James Kelcourse clearly has the education and public service experience that provide for a diversified and solid foundation, and his unmatched responsiveness and accessibility make him clearly the better candidate for mayor.
Mark Gagnon
Amesbury Police Chief, Retired
