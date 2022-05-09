To the editor:
In full disclosure, I’m a cisgender white lesbian who’s had a long-term career in the mental health field with adolescents, young adults and families. I also happen to be a co-facilitator of the NYS Affinity Group for LGBTQ+ youth. As you might expect, I’m writing in support of the teen dance on May 13, but please read on to learn why this matters.
As an older person who was raised Catholic and spent most of my professional life in the closet, I can personally understand peoples’ hesitancy about Miz Wigfall hosting this event. I have never chosen to attend a drag event because it just seems so outrageous and (for adults) more sexually explicit than I choose to be. I have also sometimes felt this hesitancy about outfits and floats at Gay Pride parades. In addition, it took time for me to fully accept it since it’s typically performed by people who identify as male. But I also know the importance of drag in the LGBTQ+ culture.
Many LGBTQ+ people have been banished by their families/communities/churches, been labeled as a disease (some undergoing the extreme harm of conversion therapy), been imprisoned for their sexuality, been fired from jobs, and experienced physical brutality (sometimes murder) by other people and police in our “communities.” I hope you can at least imagine what it’s like for an LGBTQ+ person to have been a child being bullied at school, to be so careful in the military, to be denied legal rights in connection to a long-term partner. Also imagine being a person of color, or being at the Pulse nightclub when 49 (mostly Hispanic) people were gunned down, and 53 injured, while multitudes more were traumatized. Tragically, LGBTQ+ youth are four times more likely to attempt suicide than their peers.
About 36,000,000 people have died worldwide so far of AIDS-related illness (over 700,000 in the U.S.). The U.S. government showed clear reluctance to work on diagnosis and treatment of this horrific disease, and much of the nation was apathetic, while thousands experienced terrible illness and painful deaths. Though there are good treatments now, they don’t work for everyone, particularly when our own difficulty in knowing something’s physically wrong, our own internalized homophobia, and the inequitable access to affordable health care, all serve to prevent an early diagnosis.
Drag queens in America began in vaudeville in the early 1900s, and were quickly adopted by gay clubs. Drag families are a part of the ballroom culture, and became havens for queer youth who were disenfranchised from their families. Drag has to do with trying on a different identity, and poking fun at the “majority” culture. Drag shows became political and satirical theater in the 1970s, evolving into cultural icons of gender-bending performances that have also become symbols of protest. The LGBTQ+ world came to “own” what can be so perplexing to those outside of the culture to witness. See the film “Paris is Burning” and the TV series “Pose” to understand more fully their significance to the LGBTQ+ community. Drag culture became both a haven and a way to loudly claim our place in the world.
LGBTQ+ youth, and all those who have yet to know or define their sexuality, deserve the opportunity to celebrate themselves and have pride in whomever they are. This is especially important in these current times of homophobic and transphobic hate incidents and legislation. Part of what’s being missed in the discussions of this event is that Miz Wigfall will be acting as a DJ in drag, performing in an age-appropriate way for the teens. Many performers can change their content to fit the ages of their audience. I’m confident that most teens can access far more sexually explicit material on social media like TikTok, and many TV shows.
I applaud our city leaders who have made public statements in support of this event. More than ever, this is a time to really show up for marginalized teens. I know there are many adults who are stepping forward in support. For those who see it differently, this offers you an opportunity for curiosity and learning. My best hope is that the controversy simply increases the chances that all 9-12th-graders from area cities and towns who support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ journey will attend this event.
MARIANNE VESEY
Newburyport
