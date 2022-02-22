To the editor:
Lately it seems whenever someone is trying to make a point and they don’t have facts or logic to back it up, they make emotional comparisons to Nazi Germany. This is as unconvincing to the reader as it is offensive to those who suffered Nazi oppression. Warren P. Russo drew such comparisons to Newburyport schools. If Mr. Russo handed in that paper at the very school he claims to be defending, he would flunk the class.
I appreciate how The Daily News makes room for diverse opinion and dialogue, and I’ve been privileged to have my opinion published in these pages in the past. But because something is opinion doesn’t absolve it from being factual or from the use of sketchy logic. If I were ever to submit work with nonfactual information or improper logic, I hope the piece would be rejected or returned for more work to meet a higher standard before being published.
BRUCE DEVEAU
Amesbury
