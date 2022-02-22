Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High 48F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain this evening. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.