To the editor:
I read with interest today’s coverage of protests over vaccine mandates.
I heard cries that mandates are unconstitutional, that vaccine requirements lacked scientific backing, and that mandates are not the answer. Well, another 2,000 Americans died yesterday from coronavirus.
And while vaccination offers only partial protection from contracting the virus, the most recent data on deaths state that the unvaccinated are 20 times more likely than the vaccinated to die from infection.
Meanwhile, across the country, more people are hospitalized with COVID than at any time in the past two years. And hospital workers are at their breaking point such that the military is being called in for backup.
The Constitution is unequivocal: The mandate to “Promote the general Welfare” seems pretty clear when we are likely to reach a million deaths within our borders over the next few months.
And the science keeps getting better, confirming that these vaccines are safe for the overwhelming majority and masks are part of an effective strategy for prevention.
I recently went back to working from home after an officemate, unvaccinated, brought his infection onto my floor.
Once he learned he was infected, he followed his doctor’s advice and quarantined, but he didn’t bother to tell the people he worked near that they may have been exposed.
So, because of his “defense of liberty” and willful ignorance of science, I and my family were put at risk and now I’m having to make an additional sacrifice.
To the anti-vaccination and anti-requirement and anti-mandate people, I ask, “What is your answer?” “Where is your science?” I’m waiting.
In the time it took to compose this letter, another 40 Americans, most unvaccinated, just died.
BRUCE DEVEAU
Amesbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.