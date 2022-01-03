To the editor:

I would like to take the time to give a compliment to whoever has been tending to the cemetery on the corner of Route 1 in Newburyport.

I have been riding the bus for the last few months, and since I am now a passenger able to observe our beautiful surroundings, this really stands out for being so well-maintained.

The headstones look clean and well cared for, and the grass is neatly trimmed – a fitting tribute to those who served our country in its time of need, in war and peace!

LAUREL ALLGROVE

Newburyport

