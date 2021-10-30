To the editor:
Laura Viola Maccarone is a great choice for Newburyport School Committee. I've had the pleasure of working directly with Laura on the Board of Directors for the Newburyport Youth Hockey League for the past several years. While working with Laura it is clearly evident that she keeps the best interest of the children in our community in the forefront. She is intelligent, compassionate, and dedicated. I can't think of a better choice. Laura has my support!
Josh Freeman
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.