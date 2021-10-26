To the editor:
I am writing to encourage others to vote for Laura Viola Maccarone for School Committee.
I met Laura when we became neighbors in 2015. I was thrilled to have a new neighbor with young boys as my son was 2 at the time. It was impossible not to become friends with Laura. Her warm and welcoming nature immediately puts you at ease.
One thing that struck me from the beginning is that she listens. She may have a million things on her plate, but no matter if you’re talking about the weather or a significant event in your life, at that moment you have her full attention.
In addition to listening, she is a person who follows through, who will brainstorm with you until a solution is found, and support you in whatever way she can. It is because of her innate ability to connect with people on a personal level that she quickly built a strong community for her family here in Newburyport.
Many people build strong communities for their families, it takes a village after all, but Laura has gone above and beyond donating her time and energy to help strengthen Newburyport‘s community. She volunteers her time and resources helping families in need during the holidays, donating her design services to local small businesses, and maintaining her position on the board of Newburyport Youth Hockey League.
With two school-age children, Laura has experienced firsthand Newburyport’s school system. Like all children, hers are unique and at times require her to advocate on their behalf so they can receive the educational support they need in order to thrive.
I come from a bright family yet almost all of whom have learning disabilities, myself included. Growing up, I watched my mother advocate for us within the school system and hit many roadblocks.
At the time, schools did not have support and my mother developed her own strategies for us. I have seen over the years how educational systems are slowly recognizing that all children do not learn the same way.
The Bresnahan School has an educational philosophy that recognizes this. The staff and administration work hard to make their philosophy true, but as parents continue to hit roadblocks, it shows there is room for growth and improvement.
Education should be equitable, and I know Laura, having experienced these roadblocks herself, will do what she does best – listen, support, brainstorm and work tirelessly to implement changes so all our unique children can thrive.
I was not surprised when I asked Laura why she wanted to run for School Committee and responded that instead of getting discouraged with the roadblocks she faced, she realized she “could be a part of the education system. [She] could help listen to what the community wants and needs and help effect change.”
I have no doubt she will do just that when she is elected to the School Committee.
Elizabeth Laurence Smith
Newburyport
