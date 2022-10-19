To the editor:
I enthusiastically thank Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel for his recent open letter to his fellow councilor members and to the Newburyport public in which he addresses the new city mayor’s rash proposal to eliminate the city’s Park Department and fire its director, Lise Reid.
In his letter published in The Daily News on Sept. 30, Councilor Vogel itemizes the legal issues that were completely disregarded by the city’s new mayor, Sean Reardon, when he made his shortsighted proposal.
Bravo, Councilor Vogel
MARY GAYDEN WILKINS HASLINGER
Newburyport
Editor’s note: Mayor Reardon tabled his Park Department reorganization plan weeks ago.
