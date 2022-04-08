To the editor:
Armed with financial comparisons, school administration officials have embarked on a disinformation campaign in a desperate attempt to bolster levels of funding that cannot be sustained by many taxpayers in the district.
The arguments revolve around the concept that spending per student is less than bordering districts and that this is directly related to declining school performance.
The list of who the administration wishes to offend in their partially revealed quest for multiyear demands for overrides to fund operations is expanding exponentially as the funding levels they are planning. To the list of town officials and voters they are now targeting children and teachers.
When one compares the actual per pupil spending at Pentucket, the roughly $2,000 per pupil less spending to some — not all — bordering towns reveals nothing. There is evidence-based data emerging all over the nation that leaving children to their own devices with remote learning during the pandemic for months is the root cause of declining school performance.
Pentucket teachers are collectively a dedicated and talented group who have also struggled to overcome unnatural conditions to deliver instruction during extended periods when buildings were closed, particularly during the spring of 2020. No child can adequately learn isolated in front of a computer as best as in a classroom interacting with other students and engaged with a teacher devoted to their welfare.
Funding a school is not an arms race. There should never be any justification for aggressively demanding taxpayer funding through multiyear overrides. The towns of Merrimac and Groveland are facing approximately $130 per household, per year — in Proposition 2½ overrides over three years, which will bring a permanent increase to property taxes in the $500 to $600 per household for the average-sized home.
Outspending border districts is not an indication of correcting deficits of performance or incentivizing underperforming teachers. These argumentative links made by school administrators are false pretenses based on a campaign of fear mongering.
This is unfair to a citizenry that overwhelmingly supported a call in 2019 for a new school that was largely based on a promise made by school officials that no overrides were anticipated for years.
Vote “no” on overrides and send the administration into a 1/12th budget so they can return with balanced funding plans that serve our children well, honor our hardworking teachers and re-engage property tax owners who care about our schools.
JOE D’AMORE
Groveland
