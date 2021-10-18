To the editor:
I enthusiastically support Juliet Walker’s candidacy for election to the School Committee.
Juliet and I have been colleagues and friends for 20 years, and I know her to be an exceptionally thoughtful, dedicated and capable professional who would be an asset to any civic or community organization.
I first met Juliet in 2001 when she was working as a planner for the Blackstone Valley National Heritage Corridor Commission. I was immediately impressed with both her abilities and her personality, and I knew she was the kind of person with whom I wanted to maintain a professional connection.
Thus, I felt fortunate to be able to hire her twice – first to join my Newburyport-based consulting firm (of which she ultimately became an owner), and later to become the first transportation planner for the City of Portsmouth.
Over the past two decades, I have worked with Juliet on community and regional planning projects in cities and towns across Massachusetts and New Hampshire and beyond. Our work together has ranged from comprehensive planning and land use regulations to scenic corridor management and bicycle/pedestrian planning.
Juliet’s work experience has given her a solid grounding in the operations of New England local governments. She understands the dynamics of municipal boards, including their interactions with staff as well as with other city officials.
She understands the importance of having a genuine and transparent public process to generate trust among residents. She listens carefully in large and small meetings and works diligently to find common ground among those with differing viewpoints and values.
Equally important as her professional skills and experience, Juliet is genuinely warm and outgoing, which enables her work well with all sorts of people. I believe that she will develop strong relationships with other members of the School Committee, which can only benefit the committee in its valuable work.
Finally, Juliet’s commitment to the city of Newburyport is demonstrated by her many hours of volunteer participation in community activities.
Some of these activities are directly related to the school system, including the Port Pride Community Building project, which supported the construction of the new Bresnahan Elementary School, the Safe Routes to School project that brought federal and state funding to reconfigure and enhance a section of High Street for students walking to the schools, and her service on the Newburyport High School council.
Beyond the schools, she was a member of the city’s Charter Review Committee, sat on the YWCA board of directors, and co-founded Newburyport Livable Streets.
In sum, Juliet Walker is thoughtful, organized, creative and results oriented. She has a solid technical background, strong managerial skills, and a dedication to improving our community. She deserves one of your three votes for election to the School Committee.
Rick Taintor
Newburyport
