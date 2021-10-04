To the editor:
I am writing in support of Juliet Walker for Newburyport School Committee.
I have known Juliet since our childhood years in Keene, New Hampshire. When my family moved to Newburyport 12 years ago, she and her family welcomed us with open arms.
I can attest that Juliet is a smart, compassionate and generous person who is committed to strengthening her community.
Juliet is a city planner by profession and was most recently the city planner for Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Her extensive knowledge of municipal government and community engagement would be invaluable for the School Committee. She has already used her planning background to help the city of Newburyport and its students by playing a key role in securing a $2 million-plus grant to improve the bike lanes, street crossings and sidewalks around the high school.
These features have definitely made that busy zone safer for pedestrians and cyclists. She also helped to organize Walk/Bike to School Days and worked on the Port Pride community building project that supported construction of the new Bresnahan Elementary School.
Our oldest son was lucky enough to be part of the first kindergarten class in the new Bres building, which is an incredible resource for the students and our entire town.
Juliet has also volunteered for two years on the Newburyport High School council, an advisory group made up of administrators, teachers and members of the community that helps guide decision-making at the school.
On the School Committee, Juliet would continue to support a robust and diverse curriculum for students that includes foreign languages, the arts and music. Importantly, she wants to help reduce fees for extracurricular activities so that more students have access to after-school programs.
Juliet knows that dynamic, thriving schools benefit the entire community. She has the experience and the dedication to be a valuable member of the Newburyport School Committee.
Please join me in for voting for Juliet in November.
Bob MacKnight
Newburyport
