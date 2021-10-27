To the editor:
I am writing to voice my strong support for Juliet Walker for Newburyport School Committee.
I have known Juliet Walker for over 17 years. She is smart, thoughtful, hardworking, and has been very engaged in this community since she moved here in 2004.
I was fortunate to serve on the YWCA Greater Newburyport board of directors with Juliet from 2005-09. This was a pivotal time in that organization’s history as the YW embarked on and completed a capital campaign to build a new aquatic and fitness center.
During that time, we also hired the current executive director, John Feehan, who has successfully expanded affordable housing and child care programs at the YW, among other achievements.
Juliet was active in the Port Pride campaign to build a new elementary school and senior/community center. She is a co-founder of Newburyport Livable Streets, whose goal is to make it easier and safer to bike and walk throughout the city.
She has served on the Newburyport High School council. And she has volunteered her time on the charter review commission.
One of my favorite accomplishments is that Juliet was instrumental in securing over $2 million in grant funding for the Safe Routes to School initiative, which recently improved sidewalks and crosswalks near the high school.
That project is something that my children and I personally benefit from every day as we walk and bike to the schools and athletic fields.
Lastly, it is certainly worth mentioning that Juliet’s professional background as a community planner will be an asset to the School Committee. Her years of experience in municipal government make her a strong candidate who understands city budgets and strategic planning.
In this election, we have three votes for School Committee members. I encourage you to cast a vote for Juliet Walker for School Committee.
Erin Dunphy
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.