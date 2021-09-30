To the editor:
I wish to offer my wholehearted support for Juliet Walker for election to the Newburyport School Committee.
Juliet has a strong skill set that could be invaluable to the city in the future. These abilities include her problem solving and organization skills as city planner for Portsmouth, her assistance in helping Newburyport secure over a $2 million grant to improve the streets and sidewalks around the high school as an advocate for the Safe Routes to Schools, and as a volunteer for community activities such as the high school council and board of directors of the YWCA over the past 20 years.
Personally, I know Juliet believes strongly in creating a world-class core curriculum that serves the whole person, including the arts, languages, extracurriculars, mental health supports, and affordable sport user activities.
Most of all, Juliet and her husband, who is a teacher, are the parents of two teenage youth and understand the realities of raising children to meet the challenges of the wider world.
I know there are many competent people in this year’s election but I hope you will vote for Juliet Walker. She is an outstanding candidate.
Bronson de Stadler
Newburyport
