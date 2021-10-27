To the editor:
Want a new mayor? No thanks, we just got one. I moved to Amesbury during the previous mayor’s administration. What a sparking change there has been under Mayor Kassandra Gove, in spite of the pandemic. It makes no sense to switch mayor after only two years, especially given the changes that Mayor Gove has brought to our wonderful city.
Mayor Gove has initiated short and long term plans, strengthened fiscal accountability, assertively sought outside funding sources and encouraged residents’ input and participation in projects and departments throughout the city.
Thank you, Mayor Gove. I will be voting for you and as your standing ovation at the end of the mayoral debate attests, so will a lot of other people.
Elaine Carroll
Amesbury
