To the editor:
Warren Russo and Mike Cronan have denounced the Newburyport Public School curricula as divisive and unproductive (Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 letters to the editor).
I am also deeply concerned about what we teach our children, who learn from environments outside school as well as through their formal studies. Here are lessons from the Russo/Cronan letters:
Disparagement is OK in public elections. You direct it at a crowd of fellow citizens: the incumbent, elected and appointed officials, the other candidates, the voters – without regard for injury or damage. It is OK to make ad hominem attacks, as Mr. Russo did against Mayor-elect Sean Reardon.
It is OK to criticize complex public matters (like school curricula) with vague, inflammatory rhetoric unconnected to actual content, circumstances or events.
I reject these divisive, unproductive teachings.
Instead, I want to help nurture an understanding in our young people that democratic governance and addressing public challenges require the work of many people – elected officials, public employees, civic volunteers and engaged citizens who all put our oars in the water and pull.
I want to help them appreciate the big picture: that this is slow, hard, messy, exciting, rewarding work, best done by realizing there’s only one boat and we’re all in it. I also want to help teach our young people to remain curious and open, to greet complexity, to continually seek information and context from reliable sources, and to endeavor to act and speak with care.
JEAN COSTELLO
Newburyport
