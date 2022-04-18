To the editor:
As a child, sneaking flashlights under my blankets so I could continue reading after my mom yelled up the stairs, “Time for bed! Shut off the lights,” I seemed destined to be the high school English teacher I later became. For me, reading was a vehicle to step inside someone else’s shoes, think about how they must be feeling in the situation they’re in, and see the world from someone else’s perspective. So when I read the contributor’s comment from the State Nixes Plan article on April 8, where he said “Personally, I am very pleased that the state stepped in and put an end to this absurdity [gender neutral bathrooms]. I’m all for equality for all people but when I close the door in a bathroom stall ‘gender equity’ is the furthest thing from my mind,” it got me thinking. First, how lucky some of us are not to have to think about gender equity. And second, what if we all actually did take the time to think about others more? My devout Catholic mother thought and thought about what it must be like for her son, who at almost 50 years old, told her he is gay. She thought and thought some more, and she accepted and she loved. She got there.
In the 1970s, when Air Force officer Sharron Frontiero’s husband was denied the housing and medical benefits that female spouses of male Air Force officers received automatically, the Supreme Court thought and thought, and they got there. They changed the rule, and that change benefited both men and women.
When my teen daughters correct me when I use the wrong pronoun to reference a musician they admire, I think about it, revise the pronoun, and I get there. Let’s all try to imagine what it’s like to be a resident of, or visitor to, our city who is nonbinary standing in front of a public bathroom labeled “Men” or “Women.” Let’s think about it and let’s move forward with gender neutral bathrooms. Let’s get there as a city and a state, and a community that respects all humans.
SHARON KENNEDY Newburyport
