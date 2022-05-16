To the editor:
After reading the May 11 letter ("Consider the best, right site for Newbury Town Hall"), I agree that the "right sight" needs to be reviewed for the town hall. More importantly, the size and investment needs to be reviewed and agreed upon.
Also, statements of "waste" regarding the rental space can be disputed if you consider the rental cost of $177,000/year and a proposed $14 million building. It would take 70 years of rent to equal that dollar amount of project.
We have time, let's do it right. In 10-20 years how much space do we need for employees since more and more transactions are done on line? We may have missed our interactions during COVID-19, but jobs were done well while working off site for many companies and towns.
With regard to meeting space in a town hall, we have plenty of available space in our beautiful library, new police station and at our fire stations along with our schools. At our last town general meeting, we transferred $2.5 million of excess tax collections to a town hall account, even before we have agreed on a plan. A big project is being pushed along without listening to the voters who voted no at the last attempt to finance an expensive town hall project.
CAROL FERRARI
Byfield
