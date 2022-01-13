To the editor:
Our Neighbors’ Table began in 1992 with a community meal of spaghetti and meatballs served by 12 volunteers to eight guests.
Since that day in 1992, ONT has hosted a weekly, three-course meal every Wednesday. The meal is open to anyone from anywhere.
If you come to the door of the Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a Wednesday, you are welcomed in for a delicious, hot meal.
Volunteers have been the backbone of the Wednesday Meal from the start. It was a group of neighbors who decided to volunteer their time to prepare and serve that first spaghetti dinner because they wanted to help their neighbors who were struggling.
That sense of community and generosity of time and spirit continues to be the hallmark of the meal. Neighbors come together around a table, where nourishing food and kindness abound.
A tradition of the Wednesday Meal’s sense of community was to invite groups in to help serve the meal. Businesses, families, service organizations and clubs would contribute a financial donation to support the meal, and then would give their time to be servers on Wednesday night (the meal is seated service, so guests are brought their food by a volunteer server).
The time the sponsors volunteered was crucial to meal operations and their generous financial donations helped fuel this important program.
The pandemic forced the meal to pivot to a takeout format. We reduced the number of volunteers due to health and safety concerns, and a dedicated small team continues to churn out 400 takeout meals a week (thank you, volunteers!). And we have not been able to have our sponsors join us as a group to serve, given the meal’s temporary takeout model.
Despite the changes, generous meal sponsors have continued to support this important community program without being able to serve in-person.
I’d like to extend a special thank-you to our 2021 meal sponsors: Anna Jaques Hospital; Bartletts Reach Ladies’ Group; Blanchette Financial Group; Breakpoint Advisors; Institution for Savings; Interlocks Salon + Spa; Twin Lanterns Dairy Bar; and several local families.
Thank you for recognizing the importance of the Wednesday Meal as a lifeline for so many neighbors and giving so generously to ensure it can continue.
We look forward to gathering around the table again as a community.
LYNDSEY HAIGHT
Executive Director
Our Neighbors’ Table
