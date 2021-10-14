To the editor:
I am a Newburyport resident with two school-aged children.
I am someone who cares about our community, that our students are offered an outstanding public education, that our streets, sidewalks and parks are well-maintained, that we prioritize affordable housing options for our residents, support our local businesses so that they can thrive, and that we are a city who is welcoming to all.
I also own an executive search business; my job is identifying executive-level talent for a multitude of clients. The mayor of Newburyport is the executive of our city. So, what do I look for when searching for a leader?
I look at a candidate’s experience. Not the length of it — but the quality and diversity of experience related to the job this person will need to do.
As a current professional in the educational publishing world, former member of the Parks Commission, key member of the Port Pride campaign and current School Committee member, Sean Reardon has more than 20 years of professional and civic experience that prepares him very well for this job.
The school budget accounts for 60% of the city budget and the mayor is the head of the School Committee. Sean’s qualifications to lead our schools and our city are unparalleled.
I look for passion and energy. I look for someone who wants to commit to the job that is open vs. someone for whom it will likely be a quick stop. We are so lucky to have someone willing to leave a successful career in the private sector to serve as our mayor. It’s a 24/7 job.
Sean is ready, willing and committed. He showed voters this by entering the mayoral race early, significantly earlier than his opponent.
I look for someone with a collaborative nature, open mind and new ideas who can bring people together to create solutions. Sean Reardon is a fresh perspective, unaffiliated with a previous administration and unencumbered by factions on the City Council or previous attempts at negotiations with New England Development. He is focused on the issues that people in this city care about and will look forward, not back.
Sean Reardon is the candidate I am looking for to be the next mayor of Newburyport. The right experience, the right energy and a fresh perspective to move our city forward.
Please join me in voting for Sean Reardon on Nov. 2.
Andrea Weetman
Newburyport
