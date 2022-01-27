To the editor:
I was interested to read the editorial on Wednesday, Jan. 26, regarding the Zoning Act.
The new amendment to the Enabling Partnerships for Growth Act requiring cities and towns on the T corridor to build multifamily housing within .5 miles of the transportation hub is good in its intent.
However, I note that while the word “affordable” is mentioned in your editorial, there is no actual provision in the amendment requiring that any of the units be affordable.
This is a missed opportunity for both the commonwealth and the cities and towns affected by this amendment to provide additional affordable housing in our communities.
From what I can glean from reading the amendment, there would be no checks and balances on the price range for these units at all.
MEG ALFONI
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.