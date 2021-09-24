To the editor:
What ever happened to JFK’s famous statement, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country?”
There is no question that JFK was a true leader. I was fortunate enough to have served in the military during the buildup to the Cuban Missile Crisis. JFK brilliantly managed that very dangerous period. He was a decorated veteran of World War II and understood what was required at that critical juncture.
He also created the Peace Corps as a means for Americans to serve our country as an alternative to military service. His famous statement was intended to encourage everyone to serve our country in some manner.
But some 60 years later, our country seems to have gone completely opposite and is more like, “Ask not what you can do for your country, but ask what your country can do for you.”
Most people ignore his recommendations to serve our country as less than 7% serve in the military. As to JFK’s Peace Corps, started in 1961, more than 240,000 have served in the past, but the current number of volunteers is only 7,334, according to peacecorps.gov.
People today embrace what your country can do for you with many programs that are leading us toward socialism or some form of communism.
One of my favorite Lincoln quotes is, “America wii never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”
Another favorite quotation of mine from Adrian Rodgers in 1931 is, “You cannot legislate the poor into freedom by legislating the wealthy out of freedom. What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. ... When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them, and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for, that my friend is about the end of any nation.”
Now, we find ourselves embroiled in the disastrous exit from Afghanistan resulting in many Americans and allies being left behind and the prospects of future terrorist attacks on our USA have increased.
Where is a new JFK when we need him?
John R. Carter
Seabrook
