So the Democrats are emboldened, now that Gov. Charlie Baker and his teammate, Karyn Polito, are not running for their respective offices again.
My question to the Democrats of Massachusetts: Where have you been for the last two years, especially during the lockdowns during the COVID outbreaks?
I mean while Charlie and his teammate were doing your jobs, whether the rest of us liked it or not, you Democrats were pretty silent, not giving him any resistance or direction.
At least with Geoff Diehl, he’ll be the Riehl Diehl, not just hiding behind someone else’s cloak.
MIKE TYSON
Salisbury
