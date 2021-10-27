To the editor:
Every 10 years, Massachusetts goes through a redistricting process after the Census results are released, and up until recently Amesbury was in the First Essex with Salisbury and Newburyport, represented by James Kelcourse.
The Special Joint Committee on Redistricting has recommended a change, splitting Amesbury in two. Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 will remain a part of the First Essex with Salisbury and Newburyport along with the addition of Merrimac, but Districts 1 and 6 have been pulled out to become a part of the Fourteenth Essex, along with West Newbury, Groveland, Boxford and North Andover.
Will we see extra benefit by having two state representatives? We’ll find out, though it’s possible a representative from the Fourteenth Essex won’t spend much time in just the two districts of Amesbury they represent.
At the moment, I’m more concerned about the fact that our current representative, James Kelcourse, hasn’t talked about this at all. You’ll find nothing about redistricting on his social media sites, his website, anywhere.
He didn’t help educate us that this was being considered, didn’t tell people they could submit public comment in regard to the drafted districts, didn’t bother to ask us, the people he is supposed to represent, how they would feel about this.
I know that Mayor Kassandra Gove sent in public comment on behalf of the city requesting that we not be split. Did Rep. Kelcourse?
Whether or not you think this is good or bad, we should all be concerned that our current state representative didn’t think it was important to do his job and make sure all of his current districts were aware this is happening.
This lack of communication doesn’t bode well for someone who wants to be mayor of Amesbury. How many projects and proposals that impact our community will go unnoticed because he doesn’t believe it’s important to educate and involve our residents?
Mayor Gove has gone out of her way in the last two years to be open, to be honest, to be transparent, and to ensure that residents know what’s going on. She launched Amesbury Listens specifically to gather feedback from residents and business owners. She held numerous neighborhood meetings with residents around various projects and proposals.
Vote for Mayor Gove on Tuesday, Nov. 2, if you don’t want to lose the transparency and communication she has brought to the city of Amesbury.
Michael Hogg
District 6 City Councilor
Amesbury
