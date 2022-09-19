To the editor:
“This is the city ... and I am one of the citizens; Whatever interests the rest interests me” ... “Song of Myself” (1855) Walt Whitman.
These words inspired me to help bring this unique project to Newburyport: our city, our home, our community.
Walt Whitman reached out to his nation to transcend the divisions of the day and see our shared humanity. His great poem “Song of Myself” joyfully acknowledges all that makes us human and connects us, despite this conflicted and messy world.
Compagnia de’ Columbari is coming to Newburyport on Thursday (Sept. 22) to present a free hybrid event that intermingles Columbari actors in seven short films with local living poets. Compagnia de’ Columbari is grateful to the Custom House Maritime Museum for the use of their granite wall and lovely lawn as the site of this event celebrating the work and words of Walt Whitman.
“Whitman on Walls!” is a free family-friendly event that will showcase nine local poets, including Rhina Espaillat, Beth Platow, Mark Stevick, Daniel Speers, and five thrilling young poets from Newburyport, Cam Gimbrere, Charlie Grossman, Tuala Sullivan, Lynn Omondi and Cady Seaton.
Think poetry slam meets drive-in movies, billboards, TikTok and Instagram. “WoW!” is a project that engages over 60 performers from around the globe. Their goal is to create partnerships with a multitude of entities: libraries, museums, community groups, writers groups, theaters, universities, educators, new friends. A good will offering will be gratefully accepted.
Thank you to Theater in the Open, Debbie Szabo, River Valley Charter School and Waring School for helping us find and invite these talented poets.
This is truly a community event with the Newburyport Art Association donating the use of the projector, Ben and Rebecca Fundis of The Screening Room donating their services to operate the projectors, the Newburyport Public Library purchasing copies of books for children on Walt Whitman for all to enjoy, the Newburyport Horticultural Society donating floral arrangements, and Community Service of Newburyport Inc. donating books for the poets and program materials.
The Custom House lawn will be open starting at 6 p.m. for picnics and visiting with the films and poems beginning as the sun sets at 7 p.m. It will be about an hourlong. Please bring your own (low) chair or blanket ... and enjoy!
Ray Pillidge of Community Service of Newburyport Inc. invited local nonprofits that offer support to share information from 6 to 7 p.m. on the services they offer to those in our community.
This will be an opportunity for people to know where they can receive services as well as for people to know how they can help their local neighbors. The General Charitable Society, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Newburyport Society for the Relief of Aged Women, St. Paul’s Church, the Newburyport Public Library and Community Service of Newburyport Inc. plan to attend.
Donations of laundry detergent will be accepted for free distribution to our local neighbors.
Please come and enjoy as we bring people together from all backgrounds to arrive at new discoveries.
BARBARA OSWALD
Newburyport
