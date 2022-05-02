To the editor:
A recent survey of more than 1,000 Newburyport students reported that 16% of “Newburyport students reported feeling sad or depressed most or all of the time,” and that 9% — more than 90 kids in our community — had “attempted suicide one or more times.” 72% of Newburyport’s youth do not feel that their community values them. This is a mental health crisis for our kids, and their very lives are at stake.
Newburyport Youth Services (NYS) is focused on helping these kids, but NYS has no home. It had to move out of the Brown School last year when the heating system failed. Now, NYS staff is trying to keep its programs running without any dedicated space.
For a brief moment, it looked like the City Council might support NYS by building a new home on Low Street. But now, three councilors—Zeid (Ward 1), Wallace (Ward 4), and McCauley (Ward 5)—have stated explicitly that they will vote against a zoning amendment for NYS. To be clear, the vote is not on any specific design, but on the very possibility that NYS could ever have a new home on Low Street.
These councilors will not come out and say that they are opposed to NYS, instead they say that they think the process — which has been going on now for over two years — is rushed. But they have made their priorities clear, and our youth are not among them. Councilor Zeid stated on Feb. 14 that he would fight a “proxy war” against NYS and reiterated on April 20 that he would not vote for any zoning amendment unless he got hundreds of thousands of dollars in pork for his ward.
Seemingly, nothing will move these three councilors, who have over the past two years opposed and delayed NYS at virtually every turn. Their three votes at the City Council meeting on May 9 will be enough to be the death knell for NYS at Low Street and will likely signal the death of one of the city’s best departments, which cannot continue to operate for years without any hope of a new home. We should pray that their fateful decision will not also result in the deaths of any of the 90+ kids in our community who have grown so frustrated with the pettiness of this world that they have already attempted to take their own lives.
JARED HUBBARD
Newburyport
