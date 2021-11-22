To the editor:
In your editorial published in The Daily News on Nov. 17, you concluded that there is no need to impose upon voters to show produce photo ID.
I have to ask, why would that prove to be such an imposition? Someone please give me a good reason why one would not want to require voter identification.
Some may say that it would result in voter suppression. I might be persuaded to believe such an absurd statement if someone were able to produce one or more legally registered voters who do not have a photo ID. Any takers?
JEFFREY HENNESSEY
Merrimac
