In your editorial published in The Daily News on Nov. 17, you concluded that there is no need to impose upon voters to show produce photo ID.

I have to ask, why would that prove to be such an imposition? Someone please give me a good reason why one would not want to require voter identification.

Some may say that it would result in voter suppression. I might be persuaded to believe such an absurd statement if someone were able to produce one or more legally registered voters who do not have a photo ID. Any takers?

JEFFREY HENNESSEY

Merrimac

