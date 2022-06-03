To the editor:
My family has lived on Coleman Road for 27 years. This road runs through a residential area and is commonly used to get from Route 1 to Elm Street yet drivers routinely ignore the speed limit.
On the morning of June 2 my dog Milo was hit and killed by someone driving a red pick up truck on Coleman Road. I am sure they heard my screams as I realized what happened yet the driver never stopped to see what they hit.
Milo was a 10-year-old Mini Schnauzer and a true “mama’s boy.” He loved to cuddle up on the couch with me while I read or watched TV. He was “dump dog” on Saturday mornings when he went with my husband to the Newbury dump and enjoyed his treat from the workers there. Milo loved our daily walks around the neighborhood. On Sundays we would take him for longer walks on the trails in Newburyport and Salisbury or when the weather permitted, we’d hit the trails in the woods. We are devastated by his loss.
Thank you to all those who stopped after Milo was hit to help me. Your faces are a blur but I will always remember your compassion.
DINA SULLIVAN
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.