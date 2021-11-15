To the editor:
In a Nov. 10 letter, Karen Morse asks why “the town cannot find good people to run for” the Newbury Select Board.
I don’t agree that there aren’t “good people” on the Select Board, but I think I know why some qualified people may be hesitant to run for local office.
I’ve watched almost all the Select Board meetings over the last few years, and as I see it, the three board members Ms. Morse mentions – Greco, Colby, and Walker – come to the meetings well-prepared. They respect the Open Meeting Law requirements to only discuss agenda items that have been announced ahead of time, and try to conduct a civil discussion.
I don’t know how the different board members get their information, but I understand the Open Meeting Law well enough to know that a phone call between two members is not a quorum. Any member may call another member, the town administrator, or the town clerk if they want to be informed of the town’s activities.
The more discussion there is prior to a Select Board meeting, the better for all, especially citizens whose time is wasted when a board member asks questions at a meeting that he or she should already know the answer to.
Since Alicia Greco became the first female Select Board chair in Newbury’s 386 years, I’ve been very impressed with how she runs the meetings. She is a capable, organized, professional chairwoman who follows procedures and is respectful of everyone’s time.
Some board members and regular attendees seem to think a board meeting is a free-for-all, where anyone can just get up and speak on anything. This shows a misunderstanding of the Select Board.
In a New England town, the opportunity to speak up is Town Meeting, where citizens are the legislative body. Meetings of the Select Board, the town’s executive body, while open to the public, are their proceedings, not an open forum for anyone to speak on anything.
I admire the board members and other town officials who continue to do the best they can for the town while enduring an unending stream of criticism from some of their fellow members and other town residents who know how to complain, but don’t know how to step forward and see what they can do for the town.
That is why many town residents may be reluctant to run for office.
TED RUSSELL
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.