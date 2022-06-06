To the editor:
I recently wrote a letter to the editor of The Daily News to express concerns about the significant damage being done at March’s Hill. The area trees have been decimated, land bulldozed, and erosion made inevitable. In that letter I mentioned that there would be a public meeting on June 16 at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center. After my letter was published, I received by mail, the first ever letter from the Parks Commission, stating that the meeting would be via Zoom. I have no problem with extending the reach of city meetings by Zoom. I do, however, question why this meeting would only be by Zoom as I know that other city meetings are occurring in person. If the city is concerned about COVID, why would there be an in-person meeting to discuss the Institution for Savings construction last night? If the meeting created conflicts for councilors and other city officials, it could be rescheduled. I feel that a Zoom meeting would be constraining to the numbers of people who wish to attend an in-person meeting and comment on this situation. Our numbers are considerable and they should be seen and heard. Most of us have all attended Zoom meetings during the past two years, are aware of their constraints, and have been relieved that they are no longer necessary. Why the change? And, please, everyone who may be interested, contact your city councilor and the Parks Commission asking that the meeting be in-person.
KAREN CLAGETT
Newburyport
