To the editor:
The complete destruction of the Fowle’s banner sign, with its evocative art deco lettering, now seems sadly like a fait accompli.
Having graced State Street since 1941, the sign has been allowed to deteriorate by the owners of the building (the Karp-owned New England Development group) and many people now point out how bad it looks. Yes, it does.
But this was clearly the plan all along. Do nothing to save it, and when it gets to the point that it’s an eyesore, few will argue that it should be saved for another generation.
It’s a strategy that has been used for decades by landlords anxious to get what they want, no matter the cost to the community and people’s shared memories. If this approach had been taken years ago in Newburyport, the core of this great historic seaport would likely have been bulldozed and “modernized.”
In a completely unironic sense, the Caswell Group and their legal team still insists on referring to their elimination of the sign as a “restoration.” It doesn’t have to be that way, though. The sign can still be saved.
The forces that have aligned against a true restoration of the sign are many. They are well-funded and they are powerful. They want what they want and they look down their noses at such quaint concepts as a Historical Review Commission and a Planning Board, groups which have fought for Newburyport’s historic heart and soul for decades.
However, options do exist to give the Caswells the sign “victory” they clearly want so badly — and still save the sign.
Something as simple as putting a new, frosted glass Brine sign on standoffs in front of the old sign would be simple, inexpensive and would work for everyone. The community, I am quite sure, would pitch in to fund a restoration of the faded type on the historic façade.
Another option? Remove the banner sign, cede its ownership to a community group who would undertake to restore it — and then make the sign available to either a local museum or another retailer or owner of some space where it could be displayed.
As a truly last resort, I am certain the American Sign Museum in Cincinnati would love to have the sign and would be good stewards of it. To my mind, this is really a last resort.
I urge you, at this eleventh hour, to speak out. To remember how beautiful and charming the Fowle’s façade once was — and can be again.
Once it’s gone. It’s gone forever. Do you really want that?
RON DYLEWSKI
Pittsburgh, Pa.
