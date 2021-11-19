To the editor:
Regarding the front-page article on Thursday, Nov. 4, about a young girl being harassed and bullied on not just one, but multiple occasions, in both the elementary and middle school in Newburyport because of the color of her skin. Shame on us!
Where were the school authorities who are supposed to protect and nurture our children? Shame on them.
To the parents of the bullies – shame on you!
My heart breaks thinking about what this poor child has endured for absolutely no reason simply because of the color of her skin. In 2019, another student threatened to “slit her throat” if she made a big deal of the harassment. Really? This is totally unacceptable.
No comment from school officials, citing student confidentiality? Their names should be made public for what they did. They don’t deserve confidentiality.
Take a minute to imagine it was your child being harassed. I agree with Keisha Jackson, the young girl’s mom, that no one should be treated this way.
Come on Newburyport. I hope we are better than that. Let’s make this young girl feel accepted and welcomed in our community and our schools.
She deserves that.
JAN HILTON
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.