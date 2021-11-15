To the editor:
The minority of woke people in Amesbury have spoken through their action of canceling the AHS Indian mascot!
The woke people include Mayor Kassandra Gove, the superintendent of schools and the School Committee.
I am a person that admires and respects all teachers. They have a very difficult job, which has been exacerbated greatly by the pandemic. They are faced with national test scores steadily declining to the present level of 50th in the world, with China being first. Now, that fact should take precedence over the AHS mascot.
My longtime friend and fellow veteran Paul Jancewicz recently retired from being a teacher at AHS. In a recent email, “Jancy” said that he always took pride in the fact that he never taught his students what to think, but only taught them how to think.
Somehow, the youth of today are very passionate about politics, why? In my day, I did not know the political opinion of my teachers or my fellow AHS students. My history teacher, Vernon Lewis, would be appalled at the idea of trying to alter or cancel a portion of our history.
I have attended several of the conferences of the National Congress of Indian Affairs (NCIA) also called the “Indian Lobby.” That’s right, the NCIA is analogous to the “Gun Lobby.”
Big money can influence their opinion on any subject and their latest effort is to cancel the use of the Indian as a mascot. I informed the woke group of my experiences with the NCIA, but they never replied to my facts, I assume it’s because the NCIA agreed with their objective.
In fact, only one member of the School Committee had the professional courtesy to acknowledge receipt of my email. Sam Wilmont was a member of the committee to look into the possibility of canceling the AHS Indian mascot.
Sam told me that the desire of the group was to cancel the Indian from day one. Of course, they went through the process of doing a survey, but the results of 53% to 42% in favor of keeping the Indian didn’t faze the woke group. You see, if you’re woke, you just know better and are you foolish enough to think that the woke live in a democracy?
As a member of the Amesbury Charter Commission, I recall lengthy discussions about making a strong mayoral form of government, including having the mayor be the head of the School Committee. I now regret that decision.
I am a lover of all history, especially that of Amesbury. The Indian as a mascot is as integral to Amesbury as Landry Stadium, the Doughboy or the Powwow River.
Hey, the word “Powwow” is similar to the Indian and perhaps Amesbury’s mayor, 12-member staff in the superintendent’s office and the School Committee should use their virtue signaling skills to study changing the name of the river that runs through our town, although I fail to see how that study will improve our children’s test scores.
JOHN R. CARTER
Seabrook
