Recent information from the town estimates the cost of the work for the Town Hall, at 25 High Road, at a conservative $14 million.
No details have been provided on how the cost was determined, the size of the building or the scope of work. The information provided in a capital request form is that the town offices and Council on Aging will share space in the building and the project could take up to five years.
This project may be another “megaplex” in the making, certainly secretive to the public in its planning. Seven years ago, Town Hall office space was 4,000 square feet, moved to Kent Way and into 7,000 square feet and in 2020 the architect provided four schemes ranging in size from 8,000 to 12,000 square feet to renovate and add onto the existing building on High Road.
Last year, the Council on Aging assessed their needs at 10,000 square feet.
With $14 million as the only basis, one can conclude that the size of the megaplex could be 20,000 square feet, maybe smaller or maybe larger. A building of this size would be two times the size of the new police station and have all the same problems as past proposals.
The last time a megaplex was proposed it was voted down by 64% of the voters.
$14,000,000 if reduced by $3,000,000 from free cash is $11,000,000, financed over 30 years at 4% is $8,000,000 in interest.
Total cost of the megaplex: $14,000,000 + $8,000,000 = $22,000,000.
A good plan is out in the open and made public, a bad plan is held hostage to secrecy.
Over the years one of the consistent themes the town has gospelized is that they will build a stand-alone police station and renovate and add onto the existing town hall.
Unfortunately, for the people, they haven’t to date.
The controlling members of the Select Board continue to play the voters for fools, waste their money on multiple fronts and fiddle away valuable time.
Money continues to flow into the sewer that runs under the Yellow Brick Road; additional five years of lease at Kent Way @ $900,000, architects and engineers over 10 years @ $100,000, four years of lost time with inflation @ $1,000,000, financing increase due to change in interest rates @ $2,000,000, all in $4,000,000 million wasted.
This story is far from over due to inefficient and ineffective town leadership.
It is easy to spend other people’s money, not as easy to spend money wisely by developing and executing a good plan with a lot of money at stake.
Good business practices predicate the voters be presented with total disclosure to make sound fiscal decisions. The lack of clean and clear information muddies the waters of trust.
Why does the town, time after time, not practice good practice?
JIM MORAN
Byfield
