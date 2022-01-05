To the editor:
As we all know, hospitals across the country are being stretched to the max.
What was an emergency happening for me at my home, found me surrounded by City of Amesbury EMTs – quality individuals – in preparation to transport me to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
Upon my arrival, and shortly thereafter, began the search for the cause of my distress. I was admitted for a six-day stay. The care I received was amazing!
To each and every doctor, nurse, diagnostician, X-Ray department, meal service, housekeeping — my most sincere gratitude goes to you. You are all bright shining stars in the medical profession. There is visible cooperation and mutual respect among you.
I just feel that I have to let people know the qualities that abound at Beth Israel, Lahey Health and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
NANCY M. MOORE
Amesbury
