To the editor:
Over the years with my tree spade, I have moved trees or dug trees for nurseries from Canterbury, N.H., to Bristol, R.I.
It was no big deal as I did it every day. On large trees with a root ball of up to 6 feet in diameter, I had a set of chain slings to pick up the tree.
Again, doing this at Cherry Hill Nursery, I thought it was no big deal. I was at one of my regular customers in Wenham when he asked me to do the rigging to load a large purple beech tree, about a five-minute job. When he said $200, it got my interest.
As it turned out, this was a replacement for one a previous contractor had moved by putting a nylon sling around the butt of the tree. When this contractor picked up the tree, it stripped the bark off the stem. My customer now had a $200 pile of firewood.
If you know what you are doing, $200 for five minutes of work is a bargain. Moral of the story? Get the right person for the job, pay the price once, and get the job done right.
RICK THURLOW
West Newbury
