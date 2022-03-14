To the editor:
I’m glad that two of our local legislators, Reps. James Kelcourse and Leonard Mirra, and many more in the Merrimack Valley, support passing the Death with Dignity bill, making our state the 11th to do so (Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, etc.) plus Washington, D.C.
The End of Life Options Act (H.2381) would provide a compassionate option for terminally ill people who are facing severe suffering that even the best efforts of hospice and palliative care can’t relieve. It has more support in the legislature than ever before, and a Boston Globe poll in 2020 showed that 70% of the public wants such a law passed.
I strongly support it because I have witnessed the awful struggles at end of life with both family members and dear friends. I wish only that this option had been available to them, and that it might be available to others who face the same inhuman pain and distress at their own life’s end.
Even though this bill was passed by the Public Health Committee (PHC) in 2020, it hasn’t been voted on yet in the same Committee during this legislative session. Please join me by contacting PHC Co-chair Rep. Marjorie Decker Marjorie.Decker@mahouse.gov and House Speaker Ronald Mariano. Ronald.Mariano@mahouse.gov
Urge them to pass H.2381 in March, so that there will be enough time left for a vote by the full Legislature before the session ends on July 31. Then please urge family and friends all over the Commonwealth to contact them too.
Help end needless severe suffering at the end of life for those who would choose this option.
MEG ALFONI
Newbury
