To the editor:
Today, I walked into vote at my polling place. There was a sign on the Plexiglas in front of the person checking voters.
The sign said to show a driver’s license. When I inquired why this was needed, I was told that it was needed for me to check in. When I further inquired as to the reason why it was needed and that I knew Massachusetts does not require an ID to vote in person, only then did the person checking in voters say that I did not have to show my driver’s license.
I am concerned that this was not communicated to me right away, but that there was nothing stating this on the sign affixed to the Plexiglas.
I decided to ask the city clerk about this and was told that this was something new they were implementing for this election and that the persons checking in voters should inform the voter that the showing of an ID was not a requirement in order to vote.
Unfortunately, this was not my experience, and I am wondering if other voters felt that in order to vote, they had to show an ID.
Hopefully, this is not a “back door” effort to try to suppress voters of their voting rights.
REGGY ROYCROFT
Newburyport
