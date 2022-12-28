I have friends, whose identify must be kept confidential to preserve the friendships that are important to me, with whom I take a strong difference of opinion on political matters.
We differ on the role and size of government, the control and manipulation of the economy, the policy on immigration, the role of this country in world affairs … . Yet all of this falls within the spectrum of rational debate.
However, we also disagree on what are the truths, the facts. This is less debatable.
To believe that the local Daily News, The Boston Globe, The New York Times, The Washington Post, “60 Minutes,” CBS, NBC, ABC and CNN, to name a few, are all part of a liberal conspiracy to turn America into a socialist state and that Fox News and the internet are beacons of truth and light defies, to me, both probability and reality.
To believe that the 2020 election was stolen by biased poll workers or by electronic manipulation of voting machines despite numerous recounts, some 60 court rejections of fraud, let alone the original (and still true) deficit of seven million votes, defies hard evidence to the contrary. The only evidence of fraud is the recorded phone call by the ex-president to the Georgia secretary of state asking that some 11,700 votes be “found.”
To believe these untruths is to get into Alex Jones territory, where an unscrupulous con man professes that the Sandy Hook massacre was a fraud in order to drum up an enlarged audience for his broadcast. How did the courts rule on that one? (Nearly $1.5 billion in damages.)
So, how do we continue the friendships, which trace back more than 20 years, while dancing around the edges of the elephant in the room?
Then again, how can we not? If old friends can’t get along over differences of opinion, how can a divided country? Are we to be frozen into bloc(k)s forever, each side refusing to budge, to talk to each other, to compromise? Where does that get us?
With less friends and a divided country.
I believe government plays a role in improving the lives of its citizens, but I recognize that an overabundance of laws can feel repressive and counterproductive. I believe that taxes are necessary in providing services seen as needed, but I acknowledge that overtaxing and overspending can stifle incentive and cause inflation.
I believe immigrants have enriched this country, but we do need a sensible immigration policy. I believe we have a leadership role to play in world affairs, but I understand that that involves both risk and financial drain.
We have to recognize that the two sides are on either end of the same spectrum – the task of running a democracy. The answer usually lies somewhere in between. The pendulum swings back and forth depending upon the party in power, with the hope that there is open, honest dialogue between the two sides in reaching a sensible compromise. Our fate depends upon the recognition that both sides want what’s best for the country. We just disagree on the way to get there.
In past times of crisis, we have pulled together, such as in World War II or the Space Race or 9/11, for the good of all. When we haven’t, such as in the Civil War, the result is loss and resentment that live on for generations.
Today we are in a similar crisis. Which path will we take? Demonizing the other party? Or somehow coming to the realization that we must work together, allowing something for both sides to the benefit of the collective good.
Which brings me back to my friends. Are we to continue? Or do we drift apart?
The friendships are warm and real when we are not discussing politics. That element would be lost should we split over philosophical viewpoints. Each side would be lesser for the loss. Each side would be richer for the continued friendship.
So how do we deal with this dilemma?
On the personal level, we could recognize that friends come as package deals with the good outweighing the differences, thus keeping open the bridge to dialogue.
On the national level, we could recognize that we’re in the same boat with the necessity of staying afloat. We could recognize that each side has ideas to listen to that might prove beneficial. We could learn not to take compromise as a defeat.
We could await our turn in power and not sabotage our counterparts in their turn at the helm. We could recognize that the majority rules in an election cycle but that there will always be another cycle. We could accept each other as fellow Americans.
But all of this rests on the bedrock that the facts and the truth matter.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
