Ever watch one of those speed eating contests?
The Coney Island contest comes to mind. Trays and trays of hot dogs going into one person’s mouth at warp speed. Followed by the buns strategically dipped into water and then rhythmically swallowed as if they were a sea gull and the bobbing of the head was the way of having gravity help out in the effort.
Those contests have always made me both fascinated as well as uncomfortable. But more than that, those contests are the image I conjure up whenever I feel like I am racing through life and taking no time to assess if what I am doing each day is helping me go in the direction I want to be going, or taking me far, far away from it. When I am in a state of autopilot, I taste nothing, I feel like I am choking, and I feel pretty uncomfortable once I realize how far off track I have gotten.
Last month I discussed the topic of awareness as a tool for change. In my estimation it is ground zero for change. It is impossible to implement any improvement in one’s life if one is blissfully unaware of what is currently happening. It is like never looking down at the GPS to see if you are even remotely on course.
Now I am aware that blissful ignorance is a choice for many. That change, especially for the sake of one’s health, is something that many pass on until the next doctor’s appointment and blood draw. Or they are tending to their parent who slipped and fell and is now in need of your care for the foreseeable future. The farther one gets off course, the more daunting the task of getting back on track. But getting back on course is more than just possible, it is absolutely obtainable with some small daily shifts.
If you played along with last month’s column then you may have a journal filled with details about you that you kept. Information on food, sleep, energy level, etc. We call this our Food Mood Journal. Well done. Go back into it and start putting some themes together. Look for connections and repetition. When I eat pasta at dinner, I seem to always feel bloated and gassy. I also notice that I am famished the next morning. And I eat way more that day than I normally do. OK. That is interesting. Is that something you want to change?
Do some detective work and then pick one or two areas you may want to change. And then test the changes. Test over the course of a few weeks rather than one and done. Give it some time.
OK, does this sound easier said than done? Perhaps. Remember that Coney Island contest entrant? This is how so many of us run our days, weeks, months, even years. We need to slow down a bit. We need to create some space in our brains to even give awareness an opportunity. May I introduce to you the 5-3-1-1?
The 5-3-1-1 is a morning habit I aim to develop with my coaching clients. Some gladly cling to it, others begrudgingly drag themselves to it. All I ask is that they…you… do in for 30 days in a row to see what happens. P.S. Science backs up the benefits of this practice and similar ones so you can’t discard it thinking it is all woo-woo pseudoscience nonsense. Sorry, man, denial doesn’t improve anyone’s health.
Here we go!
Every morning upon waking, sit up in bed in a manner of good posture:
1 - Do five box breaths. A box breath is an inhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds, exhale for four seconds, hold for four seconds. Do this five times while really expanding your belly each time. This is a reset for your nervous system. Like hitting control-alt-delete on your computer. Reboot.
2 - Bring to mind three things for which you are grateful. They can be super simple like you are thankful that your dog did not pass gas at the foot of you bed all night. Sit and bask in the feelings that come with being truly grateful even if you are conjuring up the feelings.
3 - One big smile. Fake it. Doesn’t matter. Turn away from your partner lest they think you are insane.
4 - One positive, intention-setting mantra or affirmation with which to start your day. Say it in your head or out loud. Some make this a battle cry. Some make it specific to an event that day. Some, like me, just say, “I will make it a great day!”
That is it. This takes one minute. You can give yourself one minute. Do it for 30 days!!
The days of believing that what is going on north of your shoulders has little to do with the rest of your body is long gone. The mind-body connection is well-documented and now is the time to reap the health rewards of what can happen when you take some control of your mind and slow it down. Be well!
Meghan Kinsey is founder, owner, and health coach at Motivate.® Barre•Cardio•Nutrition in downtown Amesbury. She is a resident of Newburyport and has raised her family here for the past 20-plus years.
