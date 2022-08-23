To the editor:
I was a little boy in the 1950’s when I made my first visit to Skip’s Snack Bar with my father, mother and twin sister, Beth. It was love at first bite. Skip’s was located across the street from its present location on Route 110 in Merrimac, MA in a little wooden building.
Over the years, our family, which grew to include our dog, Greta, made the pilgrimage to Merrimac every few weeks because Skip’s was definitely the best. As time went by I got my driver’s license and my dog Greta and I would go to get a burger and Suzie-Q French fries. We lived in Swampscott at the time, so it was a fairly long ride, but well worth the drive.
As I got older and got married, my wife, two children and I continued the tradition by visiting Skip’s often. Dave Matthews and I became good friends.
As time went by my son, Shaun, grew up to restore Mercedes Benz’s and other fine cars. He restored Dave’s little Crosley Station wagon several years ago. Dave had that little car out in front of his business with a Skip’s sign proudly displayed on each side for a long time. After he erected his present sign, the little car was retired and my son restored it.
When my son and his wife had two little girls, they also became fans of the finest burgers and fries on the planet, but the story does not end here. My two young great-grandchildren are now going to Skip’s to eat with their parents.
When Dave turned 75-years-old, many years ago, his family invited me to join in this celebration, cruising up and down the Merrimac River on a large boat with family and friends. This is something I will never forget.
Two weeks before my father died, at 92 years old, he had my son and I drive him to Skip’s for a cheeseburger special. Little did we know that this trip would be my dad’s last visit to Skip’s.
Now five generations of my family will have the wonderful memory of eating at Skip's.
Bruce Marston
(Now living in Passumpsic, Vermont)
Bruce Marston
Passumpsic, Vermont
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.