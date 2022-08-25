To the editor:
Byron Lane is a proven leader. Byron Lane has the core beliefs of being based on honesty, kindness, equality, and integrity. Being raised in Newburyport, Byron has always looked for ways to better his community and serve his community, making it better than it was before. Every day he is striving to improve not just himself but everything around him. When Byron sees an opportunity to help and serve, he does. He is always one to answer the call for help. In March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, he secured thousands of CDC-approved masks. Donating his time and own money up front to secure the mask, he provided help to nurses, first responders, hospitals, nursing homes, and many others in the service industry.
Byron is the kind of leader that knows actions speak louder than words. Some people talk about doing things or making a change. Byron does it. Sometimes without any discussion beforehand, and rarely seeks attention for it after. Byron does what is right without seeking the fanfare. He leads by example and fights like a warrior to do what is right.
A tuna fisherman in his free time, Byron has voiced his concern over the Merrimack River's quality and the changing tides affecting the shores of Plum Island and Salisbury Beach. As state rep he would fight for the Merrimack River and advocate for a cleaner and healthier river.
Better community starts with good leadership - one who listens and acts - one who makes you their number one priority. There is only one clear choice, and that is Byron Lane. There are many reasons I support Byron Lane for state rep. I strongly encourage you to do as well.
Donald Jarvis
Bradford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.