On Monday evening, Aug. 29, the full Newburyport City Council will vote on a zoning ordinance to legalize and regulate the operation of short term rental units like Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, FlipKey, and others.
Newburyporters who are opposed to a rampant free-for-all of STRUs that overtake rental units, undermine economic diversity, and diminish neighborhood ambiance, are encouraged to show up and make their opinions heard.
In recent years, cities large and small across the United States. have wrestled with regulating STRUs in response to outcry from residents who have seen neighborhood cohesiveness erode right before their eyes. The STRU trend is toward absentee owners that run their lodging business – in residential zones – by scooping up multiple properties to rent at higher rates to a revolving parade of affluent tourists.
In December 2021 the Newburyport City Council completed a laboriously-crafted STRU ordinance that addressed permitting, on-site ownership, rental duration, parking, and more. This draft ordinance, the result of two years of public hearings, was forwarded to the newly seated City Council. By mid-May 2022, however, the Council – with the help of the newly seated Planning Board – dismantled the most key provisions.
Then two weeks ago, one rookie city councillor proposed further amendments that removed all parking requirements, all permit requirements, and allowed absentee ownership of multiple units. Fortunately those amendments are not included in the already watered down May 2022 version of the ordinance up for a vote on Aug. 29, but they are likely to be brought up again as “floor amendments.” At this point, going back and starting over with the December 2021 version of the ordinance is a better course than approving a STRU free-for-all across the city.
Approval of the May 2022 proposal as it stands would be a positive development for Newburyport-bound boutique shoppers and gustatory adventurers. But it would be a negative for people who actually live in Newburyport. Instead of nurturing community, promoting affordable rental units, and encouraging economic diversity, this proposed non-regulation promotes the opposite. Instead of building up neighborhood life, this proposed non-regulation plays into a trend of breaking it down.
If this matters to you, the City Council chamber at City Hall at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, is the place to make your case for a neighborly neighborhood life.
Reginald W. Bacon
Newburyport
