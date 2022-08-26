To the editor:
A recent mailer by Essex County Sheriff candidate Virginia Leigh is filled with sound bites attacking her opponent Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, not facts but distortions of facts. I have heard both candidates speak repeatedly, and while Coppinger gives us the facts about the job and the 30-plus years of experience he brings to the position, Leigh has been unable to provide any specific programs or cite any management experience or experience working with incarcerated adults. Her flier is full of promises with no understanding of what the job of sheriff entails, including no understanding of state contracts, collective bargaining, working with unions or most importantly safety and security.
The job of sheriff is too important and affects too many vulnerable individuals to place it in the hands of a beginner. Leigh is fond of using analogies so maybe she will understand that a cruise director while an important staff member, is not prepared to captain the ship, likewise Leigh is not prepared to be sheriff. Vote Coppinger for sheriff.
Bob Connors
Newbury
