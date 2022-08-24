To the editor:
As a print subscriber to The Daily News, I have been very disappointed in the trending direction of the paper in the last few months. The Daily News has seemingly gone from reporting on the happenings and events in our city, where letters to the editor are the opinion pieces, to a paper where news reporting has a spin and an embedded opinion. From news article titles to unbalanced coverage of issues at hand to lengthy opinion pieces published by the editor - is it not an editor’s job to present the news, rather than spin it?
A city beloved by its residents, as Newburyport most certainly is, will always have differences of opinion. That’s what happens when people care about where they live, and it is an important part of civic discourse. I am disappointed to see the paper that serves our special community turning into yet another opinion-based news publication, using our differences to sow division rather than community. Newburyport residents (and Daily News subscribers) deserve better.
Andrea Weetman
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.