To the editor:
What a different world we are all living in now!
Like many other small nonprofit organizations everywhere, Community Service of Newburyport (CSN) has had to temporarily close its doors and suspend operations because of the major public health crisis that we are facing.
CSN has been offering assistance to those in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury since 1912. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in need by providing economic assistance in a caring environment.
Community Service is located in the annex of St. Paul’s Church, 35 Summer St., Newburyport. Due to the COVID-19 public health crisis, the bishop of the Episcopal Diocese decided in mid-March that the physical building at the church be closed to all activity. As a result, CSN’s office is closed and our collection and distribution efforts have been temporarily suspended.
In order to continue to fulfill our mission during this public health crisis, CSN continues to partner with other organizations in our community that have similar missions. CSN is presently referring those who need food to Our Neighbors’ Table, and those who need additional or immediate services to The Pettengill House Inc.
During this time, we are sharing our resources and continuing to collaborate with Pettengill House, Our Neighbors’ Table and the Anchor of Hope Diaper Bank. Access to these resources are now continuing through our partner organizations.
All of us are impacted by these challenging times. There will be brighter days ahead, and CSN will again be able to completely fulfill its mission when we emerge on the other side of this public health crisis.
We look forward to reopening our office when safety allows and will make a public announcement at that time. In the meantime, we will be providing some limited servicing via our office telephone, 978-465-7562, which is checked on a regular basis.
Tax-deductible donations are still encouraged and can be made through the CSN website at www.communityservicesofnewburyport.com or mailed to Community Service of Newburyport, P.O. Box 843, Newburyport, MA, 01950.
Katherine Pearson,
president; Christine Molitor Johnson, vice president; Barbara Oswald, vice president;
Myron Moss, Robin O’Malley, Monica Blondin, Peg Brown, Donna Scott, Betsy Wencl and Susie Galvin,
Board of Directors
