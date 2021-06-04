To the editor:
Now that the school year is over, it is time to take a hard look at public education. According to the National Assessment for Educational Progress (NAEP), only 33% of eighth grade students across America are reading at grade level. NAEP also reveals that only 12% of high school seniors are proficient in history. As for geography, 75% of eighth grade students and high school seniors are below proficiency. According to the Government Accounting Office, this is because most social study teachers spend less than 10% of class time on geography.
American students are required to attend school for only 180 days a year. Many European nations require at least 200. Needless to say, a longer school year has its benefits as shown by the fact that pupils from nations which have more than 200 school days a year almost always perform better than American students on international tests.
Remarkably, the U.S. spends around $11,000 per student per year – more than most industrialized nations do. Despite that expense, according to the Program for International Assessment (PISA), American students finish 38 out of 71 countries in mathematics and 21 out of 71 countries in science.
Even though their students attend school for 60 days longer than American students do, Japan and Korea still manage to spend thousands of dollars less per student a year than America does. In addition, Japanese and Korean students far outperform American students in science and math. These facts speak to the titanic deficiencies in American public education.
School teachers are overwhelmingly liberal, and this is another problem for America's public school students. Naturally, critical race theory and other loony ideologies are accepted with glee by the teachers and their unions. Add to that the cowardly overreaction of the public school system to the so-called COVID-19 pandemic, and you can really see what public school teachers think of students. While students in private and parochial schools were learning in the classroom, public school students were learning remotely, which is about 40% less effective than in-classroom teaching.
Please do not mention the "hard-working" Massachusetts public school teachers. They are not. In addition, they are paid more than teachers from most other states.
The only solution to the crisis in public education is to close the schools down and thereby send its teachers to the back of the unemployment line where they belong.
Christopher M. Phillips
West Newbury
