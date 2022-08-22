To the editor:
A heartfelt and appreciative thank you to the Greater Newburyport community, and our many patrons, for making our Greek Food Festival, held during Yankee Homecoming week, such a rousing success.
The strong support and kind gratitude of our many patrons makes the months of event planning and hard volunteer work of our parishioners all very much worth it. Our church depends on the proceeds of the festival to keep our doors open for worship, so we highly value and appreciate the love and financial support of the greater Newburyport community to help us realize our ambitions as a church family.
We were thrilled to be able to return to our full Festival, for the first time since 2019, which gave us an opportunity to showcase our music, culture and of course, food. We also appreciate your patience with some of the long lines we experienced over the weekend, particularly on Friday evening. It was a learning experience for us, and something we will do our best to improve upon in the future.
We were proud to offer the community a broad array of made-from-scratch Greek meals and pastries, and highly appreciate your patronage and the countless kind words of encouragement we received over the weekend. You make it all worthwhile! Opa!
James Sperelakis
Greek Food Festival Committee of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.