To the editor:
We of the 19th Newburyport Chocolate Tour Committee wish to warmly thank the many participants of this year’s tour held Oct. 1.
Under a beautiful fall sky and despite slightly chilly temperatures, nearly 400 ticket holders toured local Newburyport stores sampling a huge array of chocolates and chocolate themed treats (like the chocolate hand scrubs at B. C. Essentials, a chocolate mini facial at Radiant U ,Candy Man’s special turtles and Starbucks' extra fancy hot chocolates).
We cleared $14,000 which matched 2021.
These monies will be distributed to our 2022 beneficiaries: Newburyport Arts Collective (local art groups); Greenstone Gives (support for families after job loss); “Meatball” Amesbury police's newest K-9 (training/ equipment); and prescription refill programs (Councils on Aging: Newbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and Amesbury).
Making this unfold so smoothly entailed the coordination and support of the city of Newburyport, the First Religious Society (Unitarian Universalist Church), 33 local stores who supplied the delicious chocolate treats, 126 volunteers who staffed the stores handing out chocolates, 30-plus sponsors of ads, and a huge table of donated raffle baskets and of course, a perfect setting in picturesque Newburyport.
Business and individual sponsors included: Amesbury Industrial Supply, Institution for Savings, Benson Gallery, Bentley’s Real Estate, Central Congregational Church, Newburyport Counseling Group, SPS New England, the Tannery Marketplace, Continental Funding, Essex St. Inn, Lombardi Oil, Dingo Creative, Club Pilates, M. Cacao, Grand Trunk Wine and Cheese, Inn Street Barber Shop and many friends of Central Congregational Church.
Participating stores included: Garrison Inn, Radiant U, Colour Light and Frequency, Polished Nail Salon, A Pleasant Street Shoppe, Pretty Poppy, BC Essentials, Harbor Creamery, Coastal Chic, Richdale’s, Soak and Shoreline, Starbucks, Wishbasket, Chococoa Baking Co., Affamata, Vaalbara, Quinn’s Canine Café, Black Duck Café, Beach Plum Flowers, Greetings by Design, Brass Lyon, Dolce Gelato, Paper Moon, Design of Mine, Candy Man, Life is Good, Salt and Grove, Charleston and Coco, Lively Kids, Helen Thomas/Highland, Figtree Kitchen, Finders Keepers and the Firehouse Theater.
And finally, many thanks to the Rev. Chris Ney, pastor of Central Congregational Church and his congregation who once again supported and organized this annual event to benefit so many in our local communities.
Please feel free to join us on Oct. 30 at 10:30 p.m. at Central Congregational church (14 Titcomb St.) as we distribute the checks to these very worthy groups.
Thank you all and stay turned for our 20th Annual Newburyport Chocolate Tour in 2023!
In the meantime, our motto: eat chocolate, be happy, do good.
DIANE HAWKINS-CLARK
2022 Chocolate Tour chairperson
Newburyport
